Introducing“Coffee Break: Breaking The Cycle Of Bullying In Healthcare One Cup At A Time”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Podcast Exposing Vital Dialogues

- Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is thrilled to announce the launch of a new podcast for healthcare leaders, "Coffee Break : Breaking the Cycle of Bullying in Healthcare One Cup at a Time." In this podcast, listeners get practical, evidence-based strategies to help them cultivate and sustain a healthy and respectful work culture by tackling an age-old problem in healthcare – bullying and incivility.

Hosted by Healthy Workforce Institute CEO & Founder, Dr. Renee Thompson, "Coffee Break" brings together a diverse range of healthcare leaders who are successfully improving their culture. The podcast explores the often-unspoken subject of workplace bullying, an alarming occurrence that has afflicted the healthcare industry for many years.

Podcast Overview:

Every episode offers practical tools and strategies for addressing workplace bullying and incivility, cultivating a culture of respect and civility, and building trust and collaboration among the healthcare team.

When leaders are equipped with the skills and tools to address disruptive behaviors, employees are engaged, satisfied, and can effectively serve patients and one another. This results in high-performing teams with increased retention and improved patient outcomes.

Key Podcast Features:

.Compelling discussions with healthcare leaders who are taking action to address bullying and incivility.

.Tips, tools, and strategies to foster a healthy, respectful, and professional work culture

.Practical strategies for healthcare organizations to foster supportive and respectful work cultures.

Join the Movement:

With "Coffee Break," our mission is to catalyze change by initiating a vital conversation that is long overdue. By sharing personal stories, evidence-based insights, and actionable steps, the podcast aims to inspire a collective effort to dismantle the cycle of bullying in healthcare.

"We believe that every individual within the healthcare system deserves a safe and respectful environment in which to work," says Dr. Thompson. "Through 'Coffee Break,' we want to ignite a transformation in the industry, where empathy, compassion, and collaboration prevail over toxic behaviors."

Availability:

The "Coffee Break: Breaking the Cycle of Bullying in Healthcare One Cup at a Time" podcast is available now on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, as well as the Healthy Workforce Institutes website.

For media inquiries, interviews, and partnership opportunities, please contact:

Ashley D Thompson, , (412) 980-6401

Dr. Renee Thompson is the CEO & Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute and works with healthcare organizations to cultivate a professional workforce by addressing bullying and incivility. Renee has authored several books including,“Do No Harm” Applies to Nurses Too! and Enough! Eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare: Strategies for Front Line Leaders. She is one of only 30 nurses in the world who have achieved the prestigious certified speaking professional designation. In 2018, she was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Ten Voices in Healthcare for her contribution to their global online healthcare community and in 2022, was recognized as one of the top 5 nurse influencers on LinkedIn. Also in 2022, Renee was inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing for her work to eradicate disruptive behaviors in healthcare.

About "Coffee Break" Podcast

"Coffee Break: Breaking the Cycle of Bullying in Healthcare One Cup at a Time" is a podcast geared towards healthcare leaders who are fed up with the prevalence of bullying and incivility in their departments, this podcast offers guidance on cultivating a high-performing, respectful, and healthy professional team.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of healthcare professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company's mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit .

Ashley Thompson

+ +1 4129806401

email us here

Healthy Workforce Institute

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube