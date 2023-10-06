Cathayplay And Icarus Films Team Up To Stream 20 Chinese Independent Films In North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

film posters

CathayPlay

Still from "JINPA"

CathayPlay partners with Icarus Films to stream 20 Chinese indie films in North America. Films include "Dead Souls" & "Jinpa."

- Dr. Cliff XiaoNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CathayPlay , the world's most expansive platform for Chinese independent films with a growing library of over 700 titles, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Icarus Films, housing The dGenerate Films Collection, North America's leading distributor of Chinese independent cinema. This collaboration will add 20 significant Chinese independent films to CathayPlay's already vast collection for audiences in North America.The specially curated list of films includes "Dead Souls," a compelling two-part series, "Jinpa," a poignant drama, "Old Dog," a tale of unyielding loyalty, and "Girls Always Happy," a deep dive into familial and romantic relationships. Other films like "Betelnut," "Oxhide II," and "The Widowed Witch" are also notable mentions.Dr. Cliff Xiao, the curator of CathayPlay, commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Icarus Films. Our mission has always been to bring Chinese independent cinema to a wider, global audience. The inclusion of these 20 exceptional films aligns perfectly with our platform's motto to 'Watch Different,' as we continue to expand our diverse film selection every month."Jonathan Miller, CEO of Icarus Films, added, "As the go-to source for Chinese independent cinema in North America, we couldn't be happier to see these films get the specialized treatment they deserve on CathayPlay, a platform that shares our mission of exposing audiences to the best of global cinema."The films are currently available for streaming, allowing audiences to "Watch Different," in line with CathayPlay's mission to provide diverse, exceptional storytelling.This collaboration sets a new benchmark for international film partnerships and is a significant milestone in the globalization of Chinese independent cinema.About CathayPlayCathayPlay, the world's most expansive platform for Chinese independent films, invites audiences to "Watch Different." Committed to amplifying diverse voices, CathayPlay boasts a growing library of over 700 titles, adding new selections each month.About Icarus FilmsIcarus Films houses The dGenerate Films Collection, North America's leading distributor of Chinese independent films, collaboratively bringing the world's finest cinema to audiences across the continent.Media Contacts-Dr. Cliff Xiao, Curator, CathayPlay,-Jonathan Miller, CEO, Icarus Films,

Dr. Cliff Xiao

CathayPlay



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other