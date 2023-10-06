E-Uphoria By Alessia Moccia Presents: DAMN FUTURISM - A Cosmic Art Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
"An Immersive Journey into Italian Futurism and Digital Innovation at THE CANVAS 3.0"
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center will be the scenario of DAMN FUTURISM by E-uphoria by Alessia Moccia at THE CANVAS 3.0, 185 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10006. CANVAS 3.0 is a gallery and hub for Web 3.0 experiences in partnership with WHIM.
The Experience Futuristic Artistry:
The Italian futurism's visionary ideals will merge with digital art. The event promises to be a sensory feast with a spellbinding collection.
"DAMN Italian Futurism" - A Contemporary Ode to Dynamism and Modernism:
At its core, this event pays homage to the iconic 1920s movement that celebrated a lifestyle characterized by dynamism, speed, and modernism. It's a vibrant manifestation of the pulse of the industrial age and the ever-shifting essence of art in motion.
E-uphoria's NFT Collections:
Alessia Moccia, awarded photographer at IPA 2022 and 2023, is an NFT producer who aims to subvert traditional street photography art into a surreal new genre with a collection inspired by dynamism and alienation through the art of NFTs.
Pamela Lubell's Visionary Helmets:
Renowned artist Pamela Lubell presents her helmets that symbolize the essence of speed and mental protection. "These helmets serve as a shield against the whirlwind pace of urban life, a powerful statement on the need to protect our minds while navigating the chaos of the modern world," she says.
Motomichi Nakamura's Piercing Red Eyes:
Motomichi Nakamura's art seems the sentinel of a city that never sleeps, with his piercing red eyes as a symbol of vigilance and transformation.
Francesca Ferretti's Art Graphic Design:
Francesca Ferretti's artistic influence permeates every aspect of the event's graphic design, ensuring that every visual element is a work of art.
Unforgettable Vibes:
A night that blends digital art's mystique with live music's futuristic energy with a cutting-edge DJ set.
Interstellar Gala:
Embrace the "DAMN FUTURISM" theme as a homage to futuristic aesthetics, where art and technology meet on the runway of imagination. Savor space-inspired drinks will welcome the guests.
Alessia Moccia invites the attendants to join this cosmic art extravaganza, where DAMN FUTURISM becomes a reality and art's past, present, and future collide. She thinks that creativity knows no bounds and the future is now.
