Healthy Workforce Institute Announces Milestone Achievement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First Leader to Achieve Certification in the Healthy Workforce Culture Change Certification Program

- Dr. Renee Thompson

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthy Workforce Institute , a leading organization dedicated to eradicating bullying and incivility in healthcare, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey towards healthier work cultures. Today, we proudly announce the first candidate to achieve certification from the Healthy Workforce Culture Change Certification Program.

This pioneering achievement signifies a monumental step in the pursuit of healthier, more professional, and inclusive work cultures. The Healthy Workforce Culture Change Certification Program is a comprehensive and transformative program that provides leaders and their teams with the knowledge, skills, and strategies to cultivate a healthy workforce culture.

The first leader to achieve the inaugural certificate is, Debora Pierson, a nurse manager from Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center. She has not only completed the program, Debora demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to fostering a healthier work culture and exemplified an unwavering passion for improving the lives of her employees. Her accomplishment showcases the effectiveness of Healthy Workforce Institute's program in preparing individuals to lead cultural transformations within their organizations.

"We are ecstatic to celebrate this significant moment with Debora, who has set an incredible example for all leaders striving to create healthier work cultures," said Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO & Founder of Healthy Workforce Institute. "Our Culture Change Certification Program aims to empower healthcare leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to drive positive change within their organizations, and Debora has embraced this mission with unwavering dedication."

The Healthy Workforce Culture Change System Certification Program educates select leaders from organizations across the country to positively transform their cultures. We equip and empower them with the knowledge, practical strategies, and foundational principles to hardwire and sustain a professional and respectful work culture. Once leaders complete the program and obtain their certification, they can continue to implement our system throughout their organizations. That's how you hardwire and sustain a healthy work culture and not become consultant dependent!

Dr. Renee Thompson is the CEO & Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute and works with healthcare organizations to cultivate a professional workforce by addressing bullying and incivility. Renee has authored several books including,“Do No Harm” Applies to Nurses Too! and Enough! Eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare: Strategies for Front Line Leaders. She is one of only 30 nurses in the world who have achieved the prestigious certified speaking professional designation. In 2018, she was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Ten Voices in Healthcare for her contribution to their global online healthcare community and in 2022, was recognized as one of the top 5 nurse influencers on LinkedIn. Renee was inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, in 2022, for her work to eradicate disruptive behaviors in healthcare.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company's mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit .



Ashley Thompson

Healthy Workforce Institute

+ +1 4129806401

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube