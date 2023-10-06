Enviromix Operational Excellence Award Presented To Exeter Plant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plant Supervisor Chris Goodwin (right) receives the award from EnviroMix's Scott Mulinix, Director of Regional Sales.

New Hampshire plant recognized for outstanding operation of BioMix Compressed Gas Mixing System

EXETER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EnviroMix , a mixing and process solutions provider for the water and wastewater industry, recently awarded their Operational Excellence Award to the wastewater treatment facility (WWTF) in Exeter , New Hampshire.

In 2017, the Town of Exeter began construction of a new facility to replace an antiquated lagoon process. The new WWTF was designed to substantially reduce the nitrogen load to the Squamscott River which flows north into a sensitive tidal estuary. To meet the stringent seasonal total nitrogen limit of 5 mg/l, the design team integrated a four-stage Bardenpho process for enhanced nitrogen removal. The process utilizes anoxic biological selectors to create conditions that reduce total nitrogen.

EnviroMix's BioMix Compressed Gas Mixing System was selected for the following applications: first stage anoxic, anoxic swing, mixing limited aeration, second stage anoxic, and aerated sludge holding. The technology was selected for numerous reasons:

. The BioMix system offered 20% lower energy consumption than hyperbolic mixers. The system operates independently from or concurrently with aeration to provide anoxic mixing or supplemental mixing with aeration in the swing zones. It also allows decoupling of aeration from mixing in the aerated sludge holding tanks.

. BioMix was seamlessly integrated into the mixed zones and sludge holding tanks, improving the design, reducing the cost, and increasing the performance of the aeration system.

. The centralized compressor system produces the high pressure compressed air while the control system distributes the air optimally to mix multiple processes throughout the facility. A duty and standby compressor simplify maintenance by replacing 16 mechanical mixers while still meeting the total process demand.

“Supervisor Chris Goodwin and his team take a lot of pride in their facility, expertly operating their BioMix system in order to meet stringent nitrogen limits,” stated Scott Mulinix, EnviroMix director of regional sales.“We're honored to partner with the plant in their commitment to excellence and to support the energy efficient, environmentally friendly solution they provide the town of Exeter.”

BioMix provides the WWTF annual operation and maintenance cost savings of $25,000 and 20-year net present worth savings of over $535,000 versus hyperbolic mixers. Implementation of BioMix in the new four-stage process has reduced the load of nitrogen discharged to the Squamscott River by more than 100 tons per year.

EnviroMix is pleased to partner with the outstanding team at the Exeter facility, providing high efficiency mixing that results in optimal process conditions and allows the WWTF to achieve its nitrogen removal goals and protect the environment.

