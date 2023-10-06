The Blaise Pascal [Re]Generative Quantum Challenge Underway With Maximum Capacity Field

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Over 750 registered for multi-day hackathon in Paris to serve sustainable development through quantum computing with €50,000 in total cash awards

- Georges Reymond the CEO of PASQALPARIS, FRANCE, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With rising concerns over climate change and the environmental footprint of digital solutions, the inaugural Blaise Pascal [re]Generative Quantum Challenge, a unique hackathon running from October 5th to November 15th, seeks to bridge the gap. Dedicated to creating solutions to environmental challenges with quantum computers, the hackathon has garnered overwhelming interest, exceeding original capacity limits of 700 participants.The Challenge's core objective: harness quantum computing for tangible, sustainable progress. Embracing the philosophy that“quantum computing is the roadmap towards greener calculations,” participants from diverse backgrounds and expertise have been inspired to reimagine sustainable solutions.The interest in quantum computing and desire to solve the world's toughest problems is exemplified by large number of registrations and more than 60 projects proposed. Participants hail from over 25 countries and six continents. The strongest interest came from France, India, United States, United Kingdom and Germany. Emphasizing inclusivity and accessibility, the hackathon has drawn participants with backgrounds ranging from the fields of artificial intelligence and quantum computing to marketing and design.Competing teams have the chance to share a prize pool of 50,000€, including an impressive 15,000€ award for the top contender, to be unveiled on the final demo day, November 15. In collaboration with PASQAL, participants will immerse themselves in advanced quantum computing technologies, fostering innovation, networking, and exploration.Camille de Valk, Quantum Applications Scientist in Capgemini's Quantum Lab said,“I'm looking forward to being a mentor in the Blaise Pascal [re]Generative Quantum Challenge. I can spread my experience with quantum use cases. At the same time, it's a great opportunity for me and the Capgemini team to familiarise ourselves with the neutral atom computing paradigm."Georges Reymond the CEO of PASQAL commented, "As we navigate the complexities of climate change, the imperative for sustainable solutions is evident. The irony is stark - the digital solutions of today demand vast processing power, incurring high energy costs and increasing the very carbon emissions we aim to reduce. Quantum computing stands out as a potential answer, promising the ability to calculate immense possibilities both quickly and efficiently. Thanks to the best-in-class power of our neutral atoms quatum computers, we're pioneering a journey to leverage this remarkable technology for viable, sustainable applications.”The challenges are associated with some of the most pressing issues facing our planet, each challenge corresponds to one or multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals :- Sustainable transport, industry and circular economy (SDG 9, 12)- Smart cities including clean water and sanitation (SDG 6,11)- Smart grids and affordable/clean energy (SDG 7)- Drug discovery (SDG3)- Environment, climate and biodiversity (SDG 13, 14, 15)- Sustainable agriculture (SDG2)In collaboration with PASQAL, participants will immerse themselves in advanced quantum computing technologies, fostering innovation, networking, and exploration. More than a competition, the Blaise Pascal [re]Generative Quantum Challenge is intended to offer an opportunity for growth, collaboration, and transformative impact.About Blaise Pascal AdvisorsBlaise Pascal Advisors is an advisory firm of entrepreneurs and executives to put tech at the service of strategy and meaning. It was founded by Etienne de Rocquigny, mathematician and entrepreneur, former Vice-Dean of Research at Centrale Paris, co-founder with Bpifrance of the data-AI program and a cutting-edge think-tank in algorithmic ethics. Blaise Pascal Advisors has accompanied more than forty algorithmic and pivotal entrepreneurial adventures with impact.Learn more:About PasqalPASQAL builds quantum computers from ordered neutral atoms in 2D and 3D arrays to bring a practical quantum advantage to its customers and address real-world problems. PASQAL was founded in 2019, out of the Institut d'Optique, by Georges-Olivier Reymond, Christophe Jurczak, Professor Dr. Alain Aspect, Nobel Prize Laureate Physics, 2022, Dr. Antoine Browaeys, and Dr. Thierry Lahaye. PASQAL has secured more than €140 million in financing to date.

