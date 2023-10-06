Blubroadband ISP Launches Gigabit Internet Service On Okaloosa Island, FL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Spencer PousFORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA , USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BluBroadband ISP, a prominent provider of high-quality internet services, has achieved a significant milestone in its mission to bridge the digital divide. As part of its ongoing network upgrades, BluBroadband ISP has successfully installed the first gigabit (symmetrical) internet service in a residential single-family home on Okaloosa Island, making it the pioneer in delivering gigabit speeds to the island.During the installation, the customer experienced lightning-fast speeds, with an impressive 890Mbps download and 812Mbps upload on a Ookla Speedtest. These remarkable speeds are just the beginning, as BluBroadband ISP continues to fine-tune its network to provide even faster and more consistent performance. Photos from this groundbreaking installation are included as a testament to the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge services.Spencer Pous, CEO of BluBroadband ISP, commented on this significant milestone: " We are incredibly proud to be the first internet service provider to bring gigabit speeds to Okaloosa Island. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible customer experience and breaking new ground in the communities we serve. With our GigaBlu service, we are empowering Okaloosa Island residents with lightning-fast internet access, enabling them to connect, work, and play without limitations."The new GigaBlu service offers two exceptional plans to cater to various needs and budgets:- GigaBlu Starter Plan: Starting at just $45 per month, this plan provides symmetrical speeds of 300Mbps for both downloads and uploads. It is ideal for households with multiple devices and moderate internet usage.- GigaBlu Max Plan: Priced at $85 per month, this plan delivers blazing-fast symmetrical speeds of 1Gbps for both downloads and uploads, making it perfect for power users, gamers, and those who demand the utmost in internet performance.BluBroadband ISP is committed to rapidly expanding its gigabit network on Okaloosa Island. The first gigabit node has already been completed, with two more nodes scheduled to go live in the coming months. The second node is expected to be operational in November, and the third node is set to launch in December. BluBroadband ISP has already begun connecting customers to these high-speed networks.Currently, 90% of Okaloosa Island residents can access the GigaBlu Starter plan, while approximately 30% of homes are eligible for the GigaBlu Max plan. For those interested in experiencing the future of internet connectivity, BluBroadband ISP is now accepting pre-signups for the entire Okaloosa Island area.In addition to serving single-family homes, BluBroadband ISP also specializes in providing bulk internet services to condominiums and homeowners' associations (HOAs). The company offers scalable solutions, including the capability to deliver 10Gbps service to condominium complexes, along with attractive bulk rate discounts.BluBroadband ISP's relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to advancing internet technology set a new standard for the industry. The company is excited to continue making history in Okaloosa County and beyond, as it strives to connect communities and empower individuals through high-quality, reliable, and affordable internet services.For media inquiries, please contact:About BluBroadband ISP:Founded in 2015, BluBroadband ISP is a privately owned and operated internet service provider headquartered in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The company's mission is to bridge the digital divide by delivering high-quality, reliable, and affordable internet services. BluBroadband ISP takes pride in being technology-agnostic, providing innovative solutions, and continually improving its offerings to meet the evolving needs of customers. Visit to learn more about the services and how the company is transforming the digital landscape.

