(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Beyond Taxes: Urban Business Services LLC Pioneers Holistic Financial Planning in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Business Services LLC, a distinguished financial consultancy in Lafayette, Louisiana, is making waves with its unique approach to business support. with its premium suite of services aimed at transforming businesses and individual financial landscapes.Founded by Rudy Alfred Jr., the firm's mission is to empower business owners and individuals with expert financial education and personalized assistance. Urban Business Services LLC specializes in reducing tax liability and doubling bottom lines for business owners, offering expert tax preparation , business consulting , and tax preparation software designed to streamline financial processes.Specializing in tax preparation for both individuals and businesses, the firm also offers small business consultation, strategic business entity selection and planning, financial analysis, management advisory services, and development services.“Our business is large enough to offer a full range of professional services, but small enough to give you the individual attention that you need,” says Rudy Alfred Jr.“Each one of our clients is important to us. We take the time to get to know you personally and determine what your particular business and/or personal needs are.”The firm's focus on understanding unique needs and offering tailored solutions underscores its commitment to empowering clients and transforming financial aspirations into achievable goals. Unlike large corporations, Urban Business Services LLC prides itself on being both comprehensive and personal. Rather than just acting as financial advisors, they operate as dedicated allies, partnering with clients on their journeys to financial stability and growth.Urban Business Services LLC invites business owners, individuals planning for tax and financial growth, and those seeking expert financial guidance to schedule a consultation and explore the myriad of services they offer by visiting Urban Business Services LLC today. For more information, please contact Rudy Alfred Jr. at or call 800-804-5977.About Urban Business Services, LLCUrban Business Services, LLC. provides tax preparation for individuals or businesses, small business consultation, strategic business planning, and development. Our mission is to provide value through education and play a key role in the financial growth of our clients.

Rudy Alfred Jr.

Urban Business Services LLC

+1 800-804-5977

