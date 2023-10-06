BBB Awards Better Life Maids 2023 Torch Award For Business Ethics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Better Life Maids founders Matt and Angela Ricketts with the 2023 BBB Torch Award

Better Life Maids hires the best people in the home cleaning industry. We provide industry leading wages, benefits, and flexible schedules so you have the same team for years to come.

Better Life Maids founders Matt and Angela Ricketts

- Matt RickettsST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Better Life Maids is a 2023 Better Business Bureau (BBB) TORCH Award winner .The TORCH Awards recognize organizations that exemplify high ethics in their treatment of customers, employees, and suppliers. Nine St. Louis region businesses are being recognized in 2023.“These organizations are role models for other businesses and nonprofits in the community. They have truly committed themselves to BBB's mission to advance marketplace trust, and are making a positive impact on their customers and communities,” said Michelle Corey, BBB St. Louis President and CEO.Based in Shrewsbury, MO., Better Life Maids offers trustworthy cleaning services with a focus on health, safety, and customer care. The business was co-founded by Angela and Matt Ricketts, who combine their individual talents to guide Better Life Maids in serving thousands of St. Louis homes each year.Co-founder and President Matt Ricketts said trust is a key factor for their business:“We work to make that a value of ours every day because the work we do is so personal. We are going into people's most private spaces and being entrusted with being there when they are not.”“Being recognized by BBB for that, and standing out for that, is incredibly important for the type of work we do,” Ricketts said.Better Life Maids operates under a system of CORE values highlighted by the acronym LEAD. Leaders, Entrusted, Attention to Detail, and Delightful. These principles are what shapes Better Life Maids and are a key reason they were selected as a BBB Torch Winner.Better Life Maids and other TORCH Award winners – along with two Student of Ethics award winners – were recognized at the BBB TORCH Awards reception and luncheon on Tuesday, October 3 at the Missouri Athletic Club. NASA astronaut and Navy test pilot Susan Kilrain was the keynote speaker; Maurice Drummond, KMOV-TV morning anchor, emceed the event.

Better Life Maids honored with BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics