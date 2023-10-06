Rexel: Statement Relating To The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights
2023-09-30
 303,413,265

Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 303,413,265
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 302,284,714
(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

