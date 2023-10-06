Declaration Of Number Of Voting Rights


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares 1 Total number of voting rights
09/30/2023 257,053,613 Theoretical number of voting rights2: 284,528,330


1 Following the reverse share split completed by the company on 31 August 2023, the number of shares making up the share capital of Air France-KLM was divided by 10, 10 old shares having been exchanged for one new share.
2 The theoretical voting rights include all voting rights, including double voting rights.

