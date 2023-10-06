Dangbei Announces Up To 36% Off Smart Projectors For Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prime Big Deal Days | Dangbei Smart Projectors on Sale (Oct 6 - Oct 15)

Dangbei | Emotn N1 Bluetooth Smart Projector with Officially-Licensed Netflix

Dangbei Neo All-In-One Mini Smart Projector

Dangbei Mars Ultra Bright Smart Projector with Native Netflix

Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector for Home Cinema

Dangbei, a premium innovator in smart projector development, is thrilled to announce early deals of up to 36% off from October 6th to 15th.

Dangbei, a premium innovator in smart projector development, is thrilled to announce early deals of up to 36% off from October 6th to 15th. This is ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, giving customers a chance to enjoy the same significant discounts they would expect on Prime Day itself. The deals feature two exciting categories of smart projectors - laser home theaters and handheld mini projectors - to cater to a diverse audience.*Laser Home Theater Projectors - Bringing the Cinema into the Living Room*Dangbei Mars 1080p Laser ProjectorExperience private theater at home with the Dangbei Mars. Packing 2100 lumens of laser power, this sleek device projects native 1080p full HD images up to a massive 180 inches on any wall. HDR10 and HLG support allow for rich, cinematic colors and contrast, while built-in AI adaptive brightness tuning optimizes the image for any environment. The built-in Netflix provides instant access to thousands of movies and shows without the need for additional devices. Dual 10W Dolby AudioTM speakers ensure every detail is heard with crystal clarity. Big-screen thrills are easy with the Dangbei Mars - just enjoy cinema-quality entertainment with the simple press of a button.Now $799.99 (List Price: $999.00)Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser ProjectorThe Dangbei Mars Pro represents an upgrade over the already impressive Dangbei Mars model. It takes the home viewing experience to new heights with 4K UHD resolution and the AI Realistic Pro image engine for unparalleled picture quality. MEMC technology enables smoother motion, while Dolby AudioTM and DTS HD audio provide immersive sound. Gamers will appreciate the dedicated game mode, and TÜV Low Blue Light certification ensures eye protection. The inclusion of these enhancements makes the Dangbei Mars Pro a perfect choice for home entertainment enthusiasts seeking state-of-the-art visuals and audio.Now $1151.20 (List Price: $1799.00)*Handheld Mini Projectors - Watch Netflix on the Go*Emotn N1 Netflix Projector- Now $289.00 (List Price: $399.99)As the first home projector officially licensed by Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube under Dangbei's sub-brand Emotn, the Emotn N1 provides hassle-free access to popular streaming content. This compact projector offers native 1080p resolution, ensuring crystal-clear visuals wherever it's placed. HDR10 support brings vibrant displays with high contrast for bright whites and deep blacks. The slim, rectangular design fits in one hand for portability and takes up little space at home. Featuring a convenient 3-second setup, complete with ToF autofocus and auto keystone correction, the N1 ensures users can swiftly begin enjoying their content. With these attributes, the Emotn N1 offers compelling value.Dangbei Neo Mini Projector- Now $509.00 (List Price: $599.99)The Dangbei Neo is Dangbei's most travel-friendly projector yet. At just 3.94 inches thick and weighing only 3.13 pounds, it's the lightest projector from Dangbei so far. Despite its compact size, it can deliver an expansive 120" image with vivid colors - ideal for on-the-go entertainment. It also features built-in Netflix support, facilitating the seamless streaming of preferred content in any location. The Dangbei Neo harmoniously blends convenience and performance, simplifying the enjoyment of large-screen entertainment.

