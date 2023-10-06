GTT: Monthly Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital


10/6/2023 12:01:28 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, October 6, 2023

Date Total number of shares Theoretical total number of voting rights 1 Net total number of voting rights 2
September 30, 2023 37,078,357 37,078,357 36,953,072

Investor Relations Contact
/ + 33 1 30 23 20 87


1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).
2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment

  • GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - Septembre 2023



Attachments GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - Septembre 2023...

MENAFN06102023004107003653ID1107203872

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search