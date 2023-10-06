Skincare Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Skincare Global Market Report 2023
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The skincare market is projected to reach $170.42 billion by 2027 with a 6.2% CAGR, as per TBRC's Skincare Global Market Report 2023 .
The skincare market growth stems from grooming awareness, led by Asia-Pacific. Major players: Cardinal Health, J&J, LVMH, P&G, Unilever, Betco, L'Oréal, 3M, Amorepacific, Henkel, Colgate-Palmolive.
Skincare Market Segments
.By Product Type: Creams, Lotions, Powders, Sprays, Other Products
.By Packaging Type: Tube, Bottle, Jar, Other Packaging
.By Gender: Men, Women
.By Distribution channel: Stores, Supermarkets, Online, Other End-Users
.By Geography: The global skincare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Skincare refers to a variety of practices or methods to protect skin integrity, improve skin appearance, and treat skin disorders. It is used to maintain skin cell production to maintain healthy skin throughout life.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Skincare Market Trends And Strategies
4. Skincare Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Skincare Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
