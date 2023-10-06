Global Polycarbonate Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polycarbonate Sheets Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Polycarbonate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The polycarbonate market is forecasted to hit $28.38 billion by 2027, with a 5.6% CAGR, according to TBRC's "Polycarbonate Global Market Report 2023 ."

The polycarbonate market growth is attributed to electric vehicle demand, with Asia-Pacific leading. Key players: BASF, Idemitsu, SABIC, LG Chem, Wanhua, Sumitomo, Asahi Kasei, Evonik, Covestro, Lotte Chemical.

Polycarbonate Market Segments

.By Type: Foil, Strips, Sheets, Film, Plates, Tubes, Fibers, Other Types

.By Processing Technology: Injection Molding, Extrusion

.By Grade: General Purpose Grade, Flame Retardant Grade, PC Alloyed Grade, Medical Grade, Food Grade, Other Grades

.By Application: Transportation, Electrical And Electronics, Construction, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Optical Media, Medical Devices, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global polycarbonate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polycarbonate is a transparent thermoplastic polymer with carbonate functional groups. It is known for its exceptional strength and impact resistance. It is derived from bisphenol A (BPA) and phosgene and is a lightweight and durable alternative to glass due to its high clarity and shatter-resistant properties.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Polycarbonate Market Trends And Strategies

4. Polycarbonate Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Polycarbonate Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

