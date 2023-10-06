Keith Green Endorsed By Veterans For America First For Manatee County Florida BOCC District 7

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keith Green VFAF endorsement

Keith Green with VFAF National President Stan Fitzgerald

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump have endorsed Keith Green for Florida Manatee County commissioner District 7 said Carla Spalding

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump PresidentBRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies : The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVeterans for America First is announcing the endorsement of Keith Green by the VFAF Florida State Chapter said Carla Spalding chapter president.Keith Green was previously endorsed by VFAF national in February 2023 as the America First leader in the county , since then the state chapter has formed announcing today they will also carry the endorsement.Keith Green is a candidate for the District 7 At Large seat on the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners. Keith has experience in both the security and hospitality industries and contributes much of his free time as a volunteer in the community. Keith serves on the Bradenton City Planning Commission as well as previously served on the Manatee County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Keith Green serves on the committee of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.Keith Green recently released a statement on being unfairly terminated from his employment :To learn more about Keith Green follow him on social media:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

