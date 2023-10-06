DR. TAMI PEAVY: SALT THERAPY SPEAKER TO NOW HOST AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION's BETTER BREATHERS CLUB

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Tami Peavy, Speaker at the 2023 Salt Therapy Association Convention

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DR. TAMI PEAVY :SALT THERAPY SPEAKER TO NOW HOST AMERICANLUNG ASSOCIATION'S BETTER BREATHERS CLUBDr. Tami Peavy, Founder and Clinical Director of La Mesa Rehab , won't sit still while there's work to be done! Simply put, she wants to help the world breathe better. The quintessential professional, with an MBA, MPT, DPT all under her belt, and a more-than fulltime rehabilitation practice, just completed her successful speaking engagement at the annual Salt Therapy Association Convention. Without a break, she is now preparing for her new monthly commitment as host of the American Lung Association's La Mesa Better Breathers Club.The September 2023 Salt Therapy Association Conference, held both live and virtually, was the 6th Global Salt Therapy Summit. It represents the largest salt therapy event in the world, and this year, it again brought together all of the top industry pros. Dr. Tami, as she likes to be called, was invited to be a featured speaker; the subject of her talk was "Salt Therapy for Pulmonary Rehabilitation, COPD and Long-Covid."The event was a huge success, with speakers and participants from all over the world in attendance. The audience of her talk was mesmerized by Peavy's discussion; they were eager to learn more about the physiology of lung disease and how salt can play a vital role in helping patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) breathe better. Many participants approached her at the end of the presentation, congratulating her on the informative talk, and asking how they could get more information about the use of salt therapy to treat breathing impairments.Salt therapy is a highly-effective tool in the fight against the accumulation of mucus in the lungs that obstructs the airways. It involves the inhalation by patients of pharmaceutical grade dry salt in the form of a mist that goes inside the lungs, grabs onto mucus, and expels it. The process, also called halotherapy, is quite remarkable, especially considering that it's derived from a naturally-occurring substance. Dry salt particles shrink and liquefy lung mucus plugs that obstruct airways and aggravate breathing issues. The particles accelerate mucus transport and allow for enhanced cough efficiency. Coughs are more“productive” and the lungs are relieved of mucus.Dr. Peavy is an expert on salt therapy, as well as many other treatments offered by La Mesa Rehab to treat a wide variety of pulmonary problems. She has been featured in major media outlets, both nationally and locally, for her excellence.Next up on her“To Do” list is her role as host of the monthly American Lung Association's Better Breathers Club of La Mesa, starting on October 26th. According to Peavy,“As its partner in the community, La Mesa Rehab is incredibly honored to have been accredited as a facilitator with the American Lung Association, and to be a part of its mission 'to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease.'”These meetings, which are relevant to anyone who has a lung condition or knows someone who does, will be held on the last Thursday of each month, from 2:30-3:30, at La Mesa Rehab's facility: 8380 Center Drive, Suite E, La Mesa, CA 91942. Those interested should call 619-466-6077 beforehand to register.La Mesa Rehab is the only San Diego healthcare provider that offers comprehensive care for patients with lung issues. It's a team approach, with pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, and physical therapists working together to ease symptoms and save lives. By example, Dr. Tami leads this dedicated team. For more information, call 619-466-6077 or view their website at:

