Kindred Homes Announces“Spooktacular” Grand Opening Event At Ridge Park Estates In Royse City

ROYSE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kindred Homes is thrilled to announce the“Spooktacular Grand Opening” event of its newest community, Ridge Park Estates . A community-wide Trick or Treat event will be held in celebration of the launch, providing a unique opportunity to explore our new model home and several available inventory homes that will be complete this year while enjoying a fun-filled Halloween-themed day with the family.The event will take place on Saturday, October 28th, from 2-6pm at 4109 Park Glen Ave, Royse City, TX 75189. Kindred Homes cordially invites the public and realtors alike to stop by and enjoy free sweets and drinks to add to the festive atmosphere. In addition to the festivities, Ridge Park Estates will be offering special, event only“Spooky Sales” on new inventory quick move-in homes.In an effort to strengthen relationships with the local real estate community, Kindred Homes will be offering a realtor bonus to any realtor who attends the grand opening.The model home for Ridge Park Estates is conveniently located at 4109 Park Glen Ave, Royse City, TX 75189. The community is open Thursday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm, and on Wednesday/Sunday from 12PM – 6PM. The community will be open during it's normal hours of 10am to 6pm on the day of the event.Todd Miller, DFW Regional President of Kindred Homes said:“We are delighted to be able to kick off the grand opening of our newest community with our Spooktacular Grand Opening event. The day not only offers a fun, family-friendly event but also provides an opportunity for members of the community and realtors to explore our brand new, high-quality homes.”The community features spacious home designs ranging from 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 bathrooms, and 2,865-3,823 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space. Homeowners can choose from a variety of floor plans and have the option to pick from a variety of impressive exterior options. Built on stunning one-acre lots, the homes come with a wide range of features including energy efficient designs, family-friendly living spaces, and modern kitchens.Royse City is located in Rockwall County and provides the perfect backdrop to the luxury lifestyle of Ridge Park Estates. The city offers a variety of attractions such as Lake Ray Hubbard for outdoor activities, historic Main Street for shopping and dining, and the Royse City Nature Park for nature escapes.Additionally, Royse City is also only 40 minutes from downtown Dallas, saving homeowners time on their commute and giving more time to their families. "Ridge Park Estates is the perfect community for all ages," Miller says. "Royse City is a wonderful place to call home, with exceptional local amenities, a good school system, and plenty of activities for young families."For more information about Kindred Homes and Ridge Park Estates, visit or call 817-670-9699. With its luxurious amenities and convenient location, Ridge Park Estates is the perfect place to call home!About Kindred Homes:Kindred Homes was founded in 2009 on the premise of helping homebuyers“build their idea of home”. Kindred Homes is a partnership of Terry Horton, Trent Horton, Todd Miller, and Glen Bellinger. All partners have a deep history and passion for the home building industry. Kindred Homes is positioned as a leader in the Texas homebuilding market with a focus on the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. They know buying a home is often the most significant purchase an individual or family will make, and they strive to design and build homes for a lifetime of memories. The idea of family is an integral part of the company culture as Kindred Homes strives to build our customers a home from our family to yours.

