New General Director Appointed In SNAIGĖ AB

The Board of SNAIGĖ AB has appointed Darius Varnas as General Director, who will take up this position on 9 October 2023. Darius Varnas has extensive experience in financial management and leadership. He has worked for Swedbank in the area of loan restructuring, as well as for AB Utenos Trikotažas as Finance Director.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.