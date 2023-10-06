Carolina Tree Service, LLC: A Woman-Owned Triumph In Arboriculture, Achieves 50% Growth With Tree Leads Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ravenel, SC-based Tree Care Company Thrives as Exclusive Leads Eliminate Competition

RAVENEL, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Roxanne Baker, the tenacious owner of Carolina Tree Service, LLC, has defied industry norms and achieved remarkable success in a male-dominated field, thanks to her partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT). Carolina Tree Service, LLC, headquartered at 5838 Savannah Highway in Ravenel, SC, specializes in tree care services and has become a trusted name across various towns and counties.Carolina Tree Service, LLC, serves a wide range of towns and counties including Edisto Beach, Edisto Island, Town of Meggett, Town of Hollywood, Ravenel, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, Johns Island, James Island, Folly Beach, Downtown Charleston, West Ashley area, Isle of Palms, Sullivans Island, North Charleston, Summerville, Ladson, and Goose Creek. Roxanne Baker's commitment to her clients is evident in her status as the company's sole estimator, ensuring personal attention to each customer's needs.Here are six compelling reasons why the services provided by Carolina Tree Service, LLC, in partnership with TLT, are essential:Impressive Growth: Carolina Tree Service, LLC, has experienced a phenomenal 50% growth in their business since partnering with TLT, which has helped them thrive in a competitive industry.Eliminating Competition: Exclusive leads provided by TLT ensure that Roxanne Baker's company doesn't have to compete with numerous other businesses for the same job, unlike previous experiences with companies like Home Advisor/Angi leads.Efficiency Through Geo-Targeting: TLT's geo-targeting ensures that leads are local to each other, making Roxanne's role as the sole estimator highly efficient.Personalized Phone Calls: The company prefers phone calls over other lead forms as they allow for a more personal and instant connection with potential clients.Licensed and Insured: Carolina Tree Service, LLC, is a licensed, insured, and certified arborist, providing customers with peace of mind regarding the quality of their services.Full-Service Expertise: The company boasts a full range of equipment and expertise to handle various tasks, including emergency jobs and crane work.Roxanne Baker, Owner of Carolina Tree Service, LLC, shared her journey, "As a woman-owned business in a male-dominated industry, I've faced challenges, but TLT has been a game-changer. I've seen my business grow by 50% without having to compete with companies that lack insurance. The exclusive leads and efficiency through geo-targeting have been invaluable."With eight years in the business, Carolina Tree Service, LLC, continues to impress clients with their dedication to excellence, professionalism, and a commitment to delivering high-quality tree care services.For more information, please contact:Roxanne BakerCarolina Tree Service, LLCEmail:Phone: (843) 513-6585Website:Note: For direct inquiries, please reach out to Roxanne Baker at (843) 513-6585.About Carolina Tree Service, LLC:Carolina Tree Service, LLC, based in Ravenel, SC, is a woman-owned tree care company serving a wide range of towns and counties in South Carolina. With eight years of experience and a commitment to excellence, the company has achieved significant growth and success in the tree care industry.About Tree Leads Today (TLT):TLT is a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. Their geo-targeting and real-time lead responses have helped businesses like Carolina Tree Service, LLC, achieve substantial growth and success in a competitive market. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

Roxanne Baker

Carolina Tree Service, LLC

+1 843-513-6585

