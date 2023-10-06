Enteral Nutrition Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The enteral nutrition market is set to reach $15.42 billion in 2027, with a 7.4% CAGR, states TBRC's Enteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2023.

The enteral nutrition market growth is attributed to rising chronic disease rates, with North America expected to lead. Key players include Cardinal Health, Nestle, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott, Medtronic, Danone, Becton Dickinson, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Boston Scientific.

Enteral Nutrition Market Segments

.By Product Type: Standard Enteral Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition For Chronic Illness

.By Nutrition Type: Proteins, Carbohydrates, Multi Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Fibers, Minerals, Other Nutritional Types

.By Patient Type: Adults, Pediatric

.By Application: Cancer, Critical Care, Diabetes, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

.By Geography: The global enteral nutrition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Enteral nutrition refers to a method of delivering nutrition directly into the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, bypassing the oral route through a feeding tube that is inserted either through the nose (nasogastric or nasoenteric tube) or directly into the stomach or small intestine (gastrostomy or jejunostomy tube).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Enteral Nutrition Market Trends And Strategies

4. Enteral Nutrition Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Enteral Nutrition Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

