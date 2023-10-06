Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

G-Protein Coupled Receptors Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The G-protein coupled receptors market is projected to reach $3.83 billion in 2027, with a 6.6% CAGR, per TBRC's " G-Protein Coupled Receptors Global Market Report 2023."

The G-protein coupled receptors market growth is attributed to increasing cancer prevalence, with North America expected to dominate. Major players include Pfizer, Roche, AbbVie, Bayer, Novartis, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Danaher, Takeda, Eli Lilly, and Merck KGaA.

G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market Segments

.By Product: Cell Lines, Detection Kits, Cell Culture Reagents, Ligands

.By Assay: CAMP Functional Assays, Calcium Functional Assays, ß-Arrestin Functional Assays, Radioligand Binding and GTP?S Functional Assays, Internalization Assays, Trafficking Assays

.By Applications: Cancer Research, CNS Research, Metabolic Research, Cardiovascular Research, Inflammation Research, Respiratory Research, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global G-protein coupled receptors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

G-protein coupled receptors refer to a kind of membrane receptor also known as seven-(pass)-transmembrane receptors. These are present in the cell membrane and are in charge of binding extracellular chemicals and sending signals from these substances to an intracellular molecule. GPCRs are the largest family of membrane proteins and mediate most cellular responses to hormones and neurotransmitters, and being responsible for vision, olfaction, and taste.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market Trends And Strategies

4. G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

