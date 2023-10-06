Moehair Announces Launch Of Science-Backed Hair Care Range

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Moehair haircare products

Moehair thrives by excelling in its formulation and places itself as a trustworthy haircare ally.

PLACENTIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Moehair , the haircare brand is making significant changes with its carefully curated hair care products which takes care of all the hair types. The haircare range seamlessly contains the expertise of upskilled hairdressers and scientific advancements.Moehair represents the fusion of science and beauty advancements, displaying a comprehensive range of products that proritizes the well being and natural state of your hair.Conceptualized in a small town in California, the passion-based project has now spread its wings from being a homegrown brand to spreading across continents. Each product embodies genuineness and a commitment towards vibrant, revitalized, and nourished hair.The vibrant range of Moehair Voodoo's semi-permanent hair color is a labor of love, science, and unfazed creativity. The hair paints, with their vivid and vibrant hues, smell of self-expression and freedom. With vegan formulation, the product includes the goodness of plant-based extracts and natural oils. Unlike traditional hair color products, Voodoo Vegan Hair Paints revitalize hair, speak the language of vibrancy, and force no long-term commitment to a single color. Devoid of toxic chemicals like sulphate, paraben, and ammonia, the Voodoo range does not dry out or damage hair.With 9 striking color shades, Moehair evokes a sense of self-expression for all the hair-coloring aficionados. Enriched with non-toxic ingredients, the color is safe and promotes healthy hair. The rich, velvety, and creamy texture further makes the application easy without hassling over salon appointments. Aligned with ethics and brand value, the Voodoo range is vegan, clean, and 100% cruelty-free. The product is formulated for anyone willing to experiment with a new vibrant shade without committing to it for longer.The keratin hair treatment by Moehair has captured a positive reputation with its ability to transform hair. With its ability to fortify hair depleted of natural keratin proteins, the treatment is quite popular for taming frizz, reducing flyaways, and smoothening unruly, brittle hair. The cutting-edge formula with a blend of natural ingredients like olive oil, amino acid extract, pomegranate extract, and green tea extract delivers a luxurious change.Keratin treatments bring unparalleled transformation with their ability to smoothen and straighten hair. The salon-grade professional keratin treatment changes the destiny of your hair with its non-toxic and clean formulation. Shines as the epitome of excellence, Moehair's keratin-infused therapy delivers long-lasting shine, repairs damage, and penetrates the hair shaft, restoring hair's vitality.Regardless of hair type, keratin treatment is tailored to all types and textures. The formulation unlocks its full potential backed by science, innovation, and years of research. Not only does Moehair Keratin treatment work on reducing frizz, but it also consciously helps with reduced hair porosity and increase in hair volume. Proper aftercare after the treatment gives long-lasting results as the keratin is sealed to the hair strand.It's not another generic product, but one that delivers parched strands its moisturizing potion. Lightweight, protein-rich, and easy to use, the product shields hair from damage, controls frizz, and shields from external aggressors. Loaded with hair-hydrating ingredients, it deeply nourishes and keeps hair hydrated all day. Works on all types of hair, the magical elixir is the answer for damaged, dull, and lifeless hair.As a brand soaked in positive vision and virtue, Moehair continues to extend its innovation and create haircare products that speak the language of care. The aim is to inspire all generations and bridge together a community seeped in creativity and self-love. From hair colors to conditioners to keratin treatments, Moehair stands strong with its global family of consumers. The aim is to continuously work on improving the product formulations and support the onset of good hair revolution.About Moehair -Moehair, one of the leading haircare brands, is headquartered in Placentia, California, and has spread its wings across multiple countries. With a proven experience of 30+ years in the haircare industry, the innovative products are a tryst of salon professionals' mastery and researcher's scientific acumen. Through sheer dedication and desire to bring luxurious haircare products to people, Moehair thrives with wholesome formulation and places itself as a trustworthy haircare ally. Moehair prides itself on its non-toxic and cruelty-free formulation.

Moehair

Moehair collections

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok