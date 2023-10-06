Global Magnetic Materials Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Magnetic Materials Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The magnetic materials market, growing at a 6.01% CAGR, is projected to reach $42.52 billion by 2027, states TBRC's Magnetic Materials Global Market Report 2023, providing comprehensive market insights.

The magnetic materials market's growth is driven by automotive industry demand. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share. Key players include TDK, Daido Steel, Hitachi Metals, Magnequench, Lynas, Eriez Magnetics, Chengdu Galaxy Magnets, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Bunting Magnetics, Voestalpine, Integrated Magnetics, Industrial Magnetics.

Magnetic Materials Market Segments

.By Type: Hard Magnetic Materials, Soft Magnetic Materials, Semi-Hard Magnetic Materials

.By Raw Materials: Neodymium, Ferrite, Alnico, Samarium Cobalt, Bonded NdFeB

.By Orientation: Diamagnetic, Paramagnetic, Ferromagnetic, Anti-Ferromagnetic

.By Application: Transformers, Motors, Inductors, Generators, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global magnetic materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Magnetic materials refer to substances that possess the ability to generate a magnetic field or be attracted to a magnetic field. They are characterized by their ability to exhibit ferromagnetism, paramagnetism, or diamagnetism.

Read More On The Global Magnetic Materials Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Magnetic Materials Market Trends And Strategies

4. Magnetic Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Magnetic Materials Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Neodymium Global Market Report 2023



Permanent Magnet Global Market Report 2023



Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube