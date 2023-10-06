HILO HATTIE CELEBRATES 60 YEARS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Includes a fashion show, giveaways, and a shell lei surprise!

- Donald B.S. Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pomare, Ltd, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hilo Hattie, the store of Hawaii, is celebrating its 60th anniversary during the month of October. Founded in 1963 Hilo Hattie has grown from one store into a chain of stores - find them on each Hawaiian island - to become Hawaii's largest supplier of Hawaiian fashions and gifts.Because of their wonderful and wide assortment of Hawaiian fashions, gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts, home, beach accessories , beauty products, gourmet foods, and stunning island jewelry, the stores have become synonymous with vacation and local style shopping.As part of their celebration, Hilo Hattie has a fashion show planned for Sunday, October 15 on the Center Stage of Ala Moana Center, starting at 4pm.Along with Hilo Hattie classic and contemporary clothing the show will feature Hawaiian music with DJ Kool E, hula by Halau 'o Napuala'ikauika'iu under Kumu Sallie Yoza, and MC Jolanie Martinez. Plus, there will be giveaways and the quintessential shell lei that are the Hilo Hattie signature greeting at all of their locations. And much more!“We are grateful for the aloha Hilo Hattie has received from customers near and far over the last 60 years,” said Donald B.S. Kang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pomare, Ltd.“We look forward to providing aloha wear, accessories and goodies from Hawaii for many more years.”Hilo Hattie offers the largest selection of Made-In-Hawaii fashions for men, women and children in exclusive prints that celebrate the beauty of the islands. Sizing is for keiki ages 6 months and up to 5LX for big & tall customers. For more information visit hilohattieABOUT HILO HATTIE – THE STORE OF HAWAIIFor over 60 years - from humble beginnings on the island of Kauai and the International Marketplace in Waikiki, Hilo Hattie has become synonymous with vacation shopping. With an online store and Hilo Hattie stores on Oahu, Maui, Kona, and Kauai, locals and visitors alike can enjoy a wonderful and wide assortment of Hawaiian fashions, gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts, home & beach accessories, beauty products, gourmet foods and stunning island jewelry.Founded in 1963, Hilo Hattie has grown from one store into a chain of four stores to become Hawaii's largest retailer, manufacturer and wholesaler of Hawaiian fashions and gifts. Voted by Hawaii's residents as "The Best Place for Hawaiian Fashions" for the past more than 10 years, Hilo Hattie guarantees our shoppers the best values, largest selection of Made-in-Hawaii gifts and a 100% quality guarantee on thousands of Hawaiian products.THE BACK STORY – WHO WAS HILO HATTIE?Clarissa“Clara” Haili was born on October 28, 1901. She began her career as a School Teacher, but it was her singing and dancing that gave her a place in modern history. She popularized the comic hula style with such tunes as“When Hilo Hattie Does the Hula Hop” and“The Cockeyed Mayor of Kaunakakai.” She legally changed her name to Hilo Hattie in 1942. Clara "Hilo Hattie" Nelson passed away in 1979, leaving behind a legacy carried on by a quality company that understands and illustrates the Aloha Spirit.###

