Capsule Endoscopy System Market Expected To Reach $2.0 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 12.4%

Capsule Endoscopy System Market 2030

Capsule endoscopy system market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Capsule endoscopy is a non-invasive procedure that permits a comprehensive examination of the gastrointestinal tract utilizing a video capsule, which is equipped with a camera, battery, transmitter, and light source. The images captured by video capsules in the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are used to diagnose gastrointestinal disease.. Advanced technologies develop newer types of capsule endoscopes, which include small bowel capsule endoscope, colon capsule endoscope, and esophagus capsule endoscopes . Advancement in technology have brought a high level of accuracy, safety, and precision to endoscopy, which was critical to achieve.

List of Key Players :

MEDTRONIC PLC., Anx Robotica, Check Cap, RF Systems Lab, Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Olympus Corporation, IntroMedic Co., CapsoVision Inc., Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co.

On the basis of component, in capsule endoscopy system market size the capsule endoscopes segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment register the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the capsule endoscopy system market forecast period, owing to potential to fulfil the need of minimally invasive tools to explore the gastrointestinal tract and allow the visualization of inaccessible parts. Furthermore, capsule endoscopy is popular among medical and healthcare experts, owing to its property of obtaining a faster and more accurate diagnosis.

Depending on disease in capsule endoscopy system market analysis, the small intestine disorder segment accounted for a major capsule endoscopy system market share of the market share in the capsule endoscopy systems market in 2020. This segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to the large patient base suffering from small bowel disease. In addition, it has an establish reimbursement policies in developed and developing economies.

Region wise in capsule endoscopy system industry, North America accounted for more than 12.3% of the global market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period owing due to rise in preference for minimally invasive screening procedures, surge in technologically enhanced products and systems, and increase in construction of healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population ,and significant economic development.

