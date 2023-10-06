GENEDGE Promotes Manager On Northern Virginia Region's Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tony Cerilli, Vice President of Operations at GENEDGE

MARTINSVILLE, VA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GENEDGE , Virginia's best public resource to help existing manufacturing and industry innovate, compete, and grow, is pleased to announce that David Bartlow, has been promoted to Engagement Manager – Defense Sector.

Bartlow joined GENEDGE in 2020. Prior to his promotion, he served as both the Regional Growth Manager for Northern VA and as the Program Manager for DEFENDCUI-VA, a program for Virginia companies to help improve their cybersecurity for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). In his new role as Engagement Manager – Defense Sector, he will work with defense industrial base company leaders to develop, plan, and execute high impact consulting engagements. David will apply his project management expertise to coordinate multiple resources to address client deliverables in a timely manner. David is a Navy veteran, having graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, and served as a surface warfare officer. He then entered the private sector, working for Booz Allen Hamilton, L-3 Maritime, and TTi in program management roles, prior to joining GENEDGE. David earned a master's degree in project management from George Washington University. David is also certified as a professional in Project Management, Risk Management, and Business Process Modeling. He is a resident of Purcellville, Va.

“Congratulations to Dave on his well-deserved promotion,” said Tony Cerilli, Vice President of Operations at GENEDGE.“Thanks to his leadership and expertise, GENEDGE can continue to provide the highest quality of resources, services and engagement for our manufacturing, engineering and technology clients in the Northern Virginia region.”

