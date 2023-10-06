Vice President Harris Visits With Belatina Digital To Discuss Nationwide 'Fight For Our Freedoms College Tour'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The White House Recognizes BELatina As a Trusted Source for the Latino Community.

- Vice President Kamala HarrisFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BELatina, a BrandStar company and a leading cultural lifestyle destination for the ambicultural Latina, was visited by Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the recently launched national initiative, 'Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.'A White House-issued press release noted that Vice President Harris will be looking to“mobilize young people in the ongoing fight for fundamental freedoms and rights.”The Vice President spoke with Guisell Gómez, Editor-In-Chief for BELatina News, touching on a broad range of topics related to this matter.Her comments included:.“I am in a fight for our freedoms college tour because I believe that all our young people should have the freedom to live their best lives. And that means the freedom to make decisions about their own bodies, the freedom to love who they love, the freedom to be able to have access to the ballot box, the freedom to grow wealth and well-being. All of these things are at stake.”.“When we think about, for example, the economy, Latinos are helping to lead around the growth of new small businesses, and Latinas within that population are taking the lead.”.“Latinos are starting businesses faster than anybody. I mean, one in four of all new businesses are started by Latinos.”“What an absolute privilege to have Vice President Harris share her perspective on these critical issues with BELatina's audience,” said Gómez.“By getting opportunities such as speaking to one of the most important leaders of the Free World, people may start understanding our worth. Our voices are being heard more than ever. Let's not forget that Latino voices have been making their rounds forever, but there's still a lot of work that needs to be done.”“As a first-generation Latina whose family emigrated to the U.S. from Medellin, Colombia, because of the violence around Pablo Escobar, we have a unique perspective on the importance of having a voice for underserved communities,” adds Gómez.Vice President Harris's complete interview can be viewed by clicking here: BELatina Interview###About BELatina DigitalBELatina is a leading cultural lifestyle destination that is set on elevating the voice of the modern Latina. We are inspired to go deeper and change the conversation. BELatina has become a network that appeals to mission-driven and trailblazing Latinas and multicultural communities. These are the same individuals that are creating an impact with their work. This has allowed for BELatina to create even more space for the evolution of Latino/empowerment across multiple platforms. Our mission is to showcase inspirational Latino/e and multicultural communities through a distinctive combination of diversity, intelligence, and authentic voice underscored by ambitious storytelling.

Israel Kreps

Kreps PR & Marketing

+1 786-374-3434

email us here