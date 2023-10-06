Political Veterans Analyze Ouster Of Speaker Of The House Kevin Mccarthy In Political Video Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Political veterans analyze ouster of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in Video podcastTwo Guys on Politics weekly podcast features analyses from former Congressman Bill Lipinski and award winning political columnist Ray HananiaChicago -- Democrats are equally responsible with Republican extremists for the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as the U.S. Speaker of the House and the resulting paralysis of Congresses' 415 House members argue former Congressman Bill Lipinski and award winning political columnist Ray Hanania in their weekly podcast "Two Guys on Politics" broadcast every Thursday on Youtube and on Spotify.Lipinski, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 3rd Congressional DIstrict from 1983 until 2005, said that Speaker McCarthy invited the ouster by making too many compromises with GOP factions: "He was pretty much hindered right fromt he start," Lipinski, a conservative or Reagan Democrat, said.McCarthy (R-California) was ousted in a rebellion led by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) and a handful of rightwing Republicans, along with the support of the Democratic House minority because McCarthy had compromised to help prevent the shutdown of the government."The Democrats did more for Trump than Gaetz did for Trump. Gaetz couldn't do it himself. He had to have the support of the Democrats," said Hanania, who covered Chicago City Hall politics for 17 years and writes a weekly syndicated political column for the Southwest News Newspaper Group and SuburbanChicagoland."In reality, the Democrats brought the House to this point of total political paralysis., not the Republicans. The Republicans could barely elect a leader let alone remove one. With all the serious threats facing this country, Congress can't seem to figure out what the priorities are to focus on. It is childish and you have to blame the Democrats just as much as the Republicans. But you can't blame the Republicans, themselves. The Republican Party is in total disarray today."Lipinski said the damage caused by the ouster of the Speaker, the first ever in American politics, is immeasurable not just domestically but also internationally further undermining the image of America."The Democrats did it for one reason only, to embarrass the Republicans as much as possible," Lipinski said, noting the removal of the Speaker paralyzes the ability of the House to conduct any business. "I Can't believe the childish conduct taking place in supposedly in the greatest deliberative body in the world."Two Guys on Politics Podcast is broadcast every Thursday in video on Youtube and in audio on Spotify. It presents a Conservative Democratic or "Reagan Democratic" perspective and analysis on American politics from the "Democratic Center Right."Get more information on Bill Lipinski's columns by visiting the website ⁠⁠Email Lipinski with questions and comments at ⁠⁠Get more information on Ray Hanania's columns by visiting his website at ⁠⁠Email Ray Hanania at ⁠⁠You can listen to the Audio Podcast of the show by visiting:# # #

Two Guys on Politics Video Podcast S2E9