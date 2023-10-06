Ferrellgas Announces Continued Partnership With Operation Warm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIBERTY, Mo., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide propane logistics company Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), is proud to announce it is continuing its partnership with Operation Warm this year. The organization provides new coats and shoes to children in need across the country. This will be the third year Ferrellgas and Operation Warm are teaming up to help kids in many communities.



Operation Warm's tagline is 'more than a coat.' In addition to providing physical warmth, the organization gives kids the confidence and hope they need to succeed.“Giving a child a new coat can truly be a transformative experience,” said Tamria Zertuche, President & CEO of Ferrellgas.“It gives them a little boost every time they put it on, no matter what struggles their families may be facing. That's why our company is so proud to support Operation Warm and its mission. It truly makes a difference for so many children, and it's one more way we can Fuel Life Simply for them and their families.”

Ferrellgas strives to have a positive impact on the communities it serves through the Ferrellgas Century Project . The company's goal is to make the world a better place leading up to its 100th anniversary in 2039. In addition to helping with Operation Warm's national efforts, Ferrellgas will also be holding two coat distribution events this year, including one at Crestview Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 26th. Several Ferrellgas employee-owners will be volunteering that day to help give out the coats to students.

Operation Warm will also be taking over Ferrellgas' social media channels throughout the month to help promote the organization's important mission, and Ferrellgas will be sharing information about Operation Warm with customers via email and its website.“Collaborative efforts like the one with Ferrellgas are cornerstone initiatives that bring our mission to life,” said Grace Sica, Executive Director of Operation Warm.“By working together, we don't just provide essential warmth during the winter months, but we also fuel the confidence and resilience needed for children to succeed throughout the year.”

As we head into winter, Ferrellgas recognizes that many people may need help providing for their families this year.“As a company that supplies the propane that heats millions of American homes, supporting Operation Warm is a natural fit for us,” said Zertuche.“Every child deserves to feel warm, safe, and loved.”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 . It was the only national propane provider to earn that honor. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at .

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a respected national nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering warmth, confidence, and hope among underserved children through essential programs that connect them to vital community resources. For over 24 years, Operation Warm and our esteemed supporters have utilized the powerful gift of brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to empower children and families in need. Our mission reaches beyond providing warmth; we strive to promote equitable access to fundamental necessities that everyone deserves, such as food, healthcare services, and educational resources. Together, we are transforming lives and making a lasting impact on communities across the nation. To get involved, visit .

