Sabeer Nelli Invites Businesses To Upgrade Their Checkbooks For Branding Opportunity

Businesses can print branded checks with their logo and custom design at no additional cost

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation - a leading B2B payments platform, has invited businesses to revamp their checkbooks with the new check templates . Businesses can design and customize the checks with logos and custom branding designs. Zil Money has updated the check templates into business, Personal, Payroll, and Premium Check template categories. Users can create and print unlimited checks using any printer on blank check stock or plain white paper from anywhere, at any time.

"We understand the importance of checks in the world of finance, and our new check templates aim to simplify and enhance the check creation process for our users," said Sabeer Nelli. "Whether you're a business owner looking to brand your checks or an individual seeking a personal touch, our templates offer a seamless solution to meet your needs."

Nelli has recently invited businesses, offering them the opportunity to enhance their brand recognition in all financial transactions with Zil Money's white-label solution. The feature enables businesses to gain a competitive advantage without building everything from scratch. The platform allows businesses to harness a proven partner's expertise, infrastructure, and resources to develop and offer new products and services.

Sabeer and his fintech companies also offer a Payroll by Credit Card feature that helps businesses maintain their cash flow and streamline payroll management. This feature enables companies to easily make employee payments, even when facing cash flow constraints.

The Pay by Credit Card feature enhances business credit flow by allowing customers to pay recipients even if they do not accept credit cards. Recipients can receive funds through checks, wire transfers, or ACH without merchant fees. Additionally, payers can earn and use their credit card reward points.

Nelli is dedicated to finding creative solutions for ongoing problems, especially improving financial management efficiency. He aims to expand his business and services worldwide to help small and medium-sized enterprises.

