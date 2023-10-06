Captech's Augmented Reality App Receives“Technology Builder Award”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andy Sofish, CapTech CEO

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), a US-based technology consulting firm, announced today that its SaaS-based customer experience app, VISTAR, has received the Richmond, Virginia, Technology Council (RVATECH ) Technology Builder Award for 2023.

The Technology Builder Award recognizes a technology company with a presence in Richmond delivering technology solutions and services to external clients that build capacity and increase operational efficiency. CapTech was announced as the winner of the award at the 29th RVATECH Annual Gala Awards, an event celebrating outstanding achievements within the Richmond technology ecosystem.

CapTech's VISTAR app utilizes augmented reality (AR) technology to facilitate visualizations of virtual assets in real-world spaces, streamlining customer conversions. Since its initial launch in February, VISTAR has gained traction in the energy and utility industry, where it helps top electric utility companies improve customer engagement and workforce productivity.

"We are honored to receive the Technology Builder Award for VISTAR," said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. "This award is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our VISTAR team who have consistently pushed the boundaries to deliver remarkable experiences to our clients. We are dedicated to empowering businesses with the transformative potential of AR, and this recognition motivates us to continue pushing the envelope."

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that collaborates with clients to achieve what's possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we're passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting .

