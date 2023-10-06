Align Health Collective Physio Indooroopilly Now Offers Bulk Billing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Align Health Collective Physio Indooroopilly is delighted to share the news that they are now providing bulk billing options for their Medicare consultations - com/physio-indooroopilly . This offering is a result of the continuous dedication to delivering healthcare services that are both accessible and reasonably priced for the local community.Under this new initiative, all patients need is an Enhanced Primary Care (EPC) plan referral from their general practitioner (GP) to become eligible for bulk billing at the clinic. Importantly, no concession card is required to access this service, making it even more accessible to the broader community.Chalerm Tuantab, Clinical Director of Align Health Collective Physio Indooroopilly, commented on this significant step forward, saying, "Team members are delighted to introduce bulk billing for the medicare consultations. This change aligns with the mission to prioritise the health and well-being of the patients by removing financial barriers to access the services. The team understands that healthcare costs can be a concern for many, and they aim to make quality physiotherapy care more accessible to all."Bulk billing ensures that patients are not charged a gap fee for their medicare consultations, significantly reducing the financial burden on individuals seeking physiotherapy services. Align Health Collective Physio Indooroopilly has taken this step to improve the affordability of healthcare services and enhance the overall patient experience.Patients who are unsure about the EPC Care Plan or have questions about bulk billed consultations are encouraged to consult with their GP, who can provide guidance and initiate the referral process. Additionally, the clinic's friendly staff is readily available to assist patients with any inquiries they may have regarding bulk billing and the services the clinic offers.Looking to the future, Mr. Tuantab also offered insight into Align Health Collective Physio Indooroopilly's long-term goals, stating, "The commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services doesn't stop here. Team members are continually exploring ways to improve the services and expand the offerings to better serve the community. As the team moves forward, the focus remains on the well-being of the patients and ensuring that they have access to the care they need."Align Health Collective Physio Indooroopilly is dedicated to delivering high-quality physiotherapy services to patients of all backgrounds. The introduction of bulk billing reflects their commitment to making healthcare more accessible and affordable, helping individuals on their journey to better health and well-being.For further information about Align Health Collective Physio Indooroopilly's bulk billing services, please contact the clinic at 07 2103 3978 or via email at . One can also visit the clinic in person at 1/49 Station Rd, Indooroopilly QLD 4068.

