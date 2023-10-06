Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 5th October 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,424.9 0.8% 56.5% RSISX USD Index 1,401.1 0.8% 80.8%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 6,242.9 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 4.7 # of Traded Companies 48 Traded Shares (mn)/d 5,987 # of Companies (Up) 19 Total Trades (#/d) 1,939 # of Companies (Down) 18 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,230 # of Companies (Not changed) 11 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 13,810 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 12 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 9

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Region Trade Bank (NR) BRTB 1.000 20.0% 20.0% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 19.300 14.9% 35.9% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (UCM) VWIF 0.390 11.4% 56.0% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 0.430 10.3% 13.2% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 1.190 8.2% 21.4% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 5.490 -12.3% -19.9% Ready Made Clothes IRMC 4.610 -10.8% -13.8% Modern Sewing IMOS 9.500 -9.5% 78.9% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.120 -7.7% -36.8% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.200 -4.8% 25.0% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank BAIB 3,243.6 2,457.3 52.0% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 680.2 515.3 10.9% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 427.2 323.7 6.8% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 260.0 197.0 4.2% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 247.2 187.3 4.0%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 688 4,389.7 3,325.5 70.3% Telecom 177 680.2 515.3 10.9% Industry 650 632.9 479.5 10.1% Agriculture 167 258.1 195.5 4.1% Services 130 144.8 109.7 2.3% Hotels&Tourism 106 136.0 103.0 2.2% Insurance 2 1.0 0.7 0.0% Investment 19 0.3 0.2 0.0% Grand Total 1,939 6,242.9 4,729.5 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements



Two cross transactions occurred on 3.06 bn shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) on Oct. 2 and Oct. 5, valued at IQD3.24 bn and corresponding to 1.2% of BAIB's capital. Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 starting Oct. 1 through the company's HQ in Arrasat AL-Hindiya. The company decided in its recent AGM (Jul. 26) to distribute IQD0.035 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.4% dividend yield.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Original shares of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) resumed trading on Oct. 5 after holding its AGM on Sep. 26 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% bonus issue.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Arabia Islamic Bank (BAAI) starting Oct. 4 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 6 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue.

ISX suspended trading of Erbil Bank for Investment & Finance (BERI) starting Oct. 4 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 7 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) starting Oct. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 10 to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) starting Oct. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 10 to discuss and approve the ending year Mar. 31, 2023, dividend distribution, and electing five original and five alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) starting Oct. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 11 to discuss and approve the merger of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment with Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (BINI) and adding the Islamic activity to the company resulting from the merger to be Al-Emaar Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance.

ISX will suspend trading of Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) starting Oct. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 16 to discuss and approve the ending year Mar. 31, 2023 financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) starting Oct. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 17 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD251.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through 59.4% rights issue.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (BINI) starting Oct. 15 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 18 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and the merger of Iraq Noor Islamic Bank with Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) to become Al-Emaar Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance with Islamic activity.

ISX will suspend trading of Baghdad for Packing Materials (IBPM) starting Oct. 15 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 18 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and electing five original and five alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) starting Oct. 16 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 19 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) starting Oct. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 26 to discuss and approve electing seven original and seven alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) starting Oct. 30 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 2 to discuss and approve 2020 & 2021 annual financial statements and electing five original and five alternative board members.

