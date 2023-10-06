Ambassador Confirms Turkey's Readiness To Export Iraqi Oil

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

According to state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), Iraq's Ambassador to Ankara announced yesterday (Thursday) that Turkey has agreed to resume oil exports via the Iraq Turkey Pipeline (ITP).

It quotes Majid Al-Lajmawi as saying, "Turkish side agreed to immediately resume oil exports from the Iraqi-Turkish oil pipeline."

This follows a statement to the same effect earlier this week from the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar.

(Source: INA)

