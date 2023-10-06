Stocks In Play

10/6/2023 - 9:51 AM EST - Valeura Energy Inc. : Provided an operational update for Q3 2023. The Company's net working interest oil production averaged 19,961 bbls/d during Q3 2023. Production performance from continuing operations on its Jasmine, Nong Yao, and Manora oil fields was relatively unchanged from the prior quarter as the impact of recently drilled production wells has effectively offset the impact of natural declines. Valeura Energy Inc. shares T.VLE are trading down $0.02 at $3.18.

