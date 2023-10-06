(MENAFN- Baystreet) Canada's Unemployment Rate Unchanged In September At 5.5%

















For a third consecutive month, Canada's unemployment rate has remained unchanged at 5.5%.

The latest data from Statistics Canada showed that employment in Canada rose by 64,000 positions in September, an increase of 0.3% from August of this year.

However, the country's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September at 5.5%, the third month in a row that it has held steady at that level.

The employment rate, which is the proportion of the population aged 15 and older who are employed, rose by a slight 0.1 percentage points to 62% in September from August.

Statistics Canada said employment increased among core-aged women, aged 25 to 54, by 37,000 positions and core-aged men by 32,000 jobs. However, those gains were offset by youth employment (people aged 15 to 24), which was little changed in the month.

Employment rose in educational services and transportation and warehousing, but declined in finance, insurance and real estate, as well as construction and culture and recreation.

Employment increased in six Canadian provinces during September, with the biggest increase in Quebec, up 39,000, and British Columbia, up 26,000. Employment declined in Alberta by 38,000 positions and New Brunswick by 2,700 jobs.

On a year-over-year basis, average hourly wages rose 5% in September to $34.01. Total hours worked rose by 2.6% on a year-over-year basis, said Statistics Canada.





















