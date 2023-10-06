(MENAFN- Baystreet) Investors Cannot Ignore the Growth of Online Dating in the 2020s

A study released by the University of Stanford in the late 2010s had stunning revelations about the sweeping changes to dating habits from 1995 to 2017. In 1995, most couples (33%) met through their friends. Moreover, meeting at a bar/restaurant, linking up at the workplace, and meeting at school/college were all reported at 19% each. Individuals surveyed who met their significant other online made up 2% of respondents.

Fast forward to 2017, and a whopping 39% of respondents said that they met their significant other online. Indeed, online meeting soared to the top spot without a contender that cam close in the second spot. Meanwhile, 27% of respondents in 2017 said they met in a bar/restaurant, demonstrating that the bar hookup culture is still alive and well despite technological and social changes. 20% of respondents met through their friends and 11% met at the workplace.

Morgan Stanley, which boasts one of the top financial advisory services in North America, recently released a report on the future of the online dating market. The report predicted that online dating companies were in the process of shifting from user growth to monetization opportunities. Morgan Stanley projected that the online dating market is expected to deliver annual growth of at least 10% through to the end of the decade.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is the stock to watch in the online dating market right now. This Dallas-based company provides dating products to a worldwide client base. Investors should be familiar with some of its top applications which include, Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, and Plenty of Fish, among others. This growth stock was trading in favourable value territory in late September and it is projecting strong earnings growth going forward.

