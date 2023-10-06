(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Constellation Brands' Stock Slides On Declining Wine Sales
Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) fell 3% after the alcoholic beverage maker reported financial results that showed its sales of wines and spirits declined 14% year-over-year.
Overall, the company reported fiscal second-quarter numbers that beat Wall Street forecasts, driven by strong sales of its Modelo beer brand. In all, beer sales rose 12% from a year earlier.
However, Modelo's sales were partially offset by a steep drop in sales of wines and spirits.
Constellation Brands announced earnings of $3.70 U.S. a share on revenue of $2.84 billion U.S. Wall Street had been expecting the company, which also makes Corona beer, to report earnings of $3.37 U.S. a share on revenue of $2.82 billion U.S.
Modelo has become the top-selling beer in the U.S., taking the lead from Anheuser-Busch InBev's (BUD) Bud Light. Modelo pulled ahead after consumers began boycotting Bud Light in response to an advertising campaign that featured a transgender social media influencer.
Looking ahead, Constellation Brands raised its earnings outlook for its full fiscal 2024 year, saying it expects a profit of between $12 U.S. and $12.20 U.S. a share.
Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting full-year earnings of $11.72 U.S. per share.
Constellation Brands' stock has increased 6% this year and currently trades at $241.33 U.S. a share.
MENAFN06102023000212011056ID1107203105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.