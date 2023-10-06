(MENAFN- Baystreet) Apellis Jumps on Drug Sales

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) saw its shares rise Friday after Apellis reported growing sales for its Syfovre drug in August. JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, saying that the success of Syfovre should shift sentiment around Apellis heading into 2024.

The Waltham, Mass.-based drug company says it expects approximately $74 million in preliminary U.S. net product revenue for SYFOVRE in the third quarter and approximately $160 million in preliminary total U.S. net product revenue for SYFOVRE since launch in March 2023 through September 30, 2023.

Approximately 37,000 commercial vials and 10,000 samples were distributed to physician practices in the third quarter; more than 100,000 total vials have been delivered to date.

“In only seven months, more than 100,000 vials have been shipped to physician practices, which we believe is a testament to the unmet need and the strength of SYFOVRE's product profile. SYFOVRE offers increasing treatment effects over time with as few as six doses per year,” said Adam Townsend, chief commercial officer, Apellis.

“It is very encouraging to see the return to weekly growth in demand as physicians and patients have learned more about the long-term efficacy from the GALE study and real-world safety of SYFOVRE. With our permanent J-code now in place, we look forward to building on these trends and continuing to bring SYFOVRE to people living with this chronic disease.”

APLS shares gained $2.92, or 7.4%, to $42.56.

