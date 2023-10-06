NATO Appoints Experts For Mideast, N. Africa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has appointed a group of independent experts to support a review of NATOآ's approach to its southern neighbourhood particularly the Middle East, North Africa and Sahel regions.

According to a NATO press statement released Friday, Professor Ana Santos Pinto of Portugal was appointed as Chair of the Group.

At the Vilnius Summit earlier this year, NATO launched a deep reflection on the Allianceآ's relationship with its southern neighbourhood.

The aim is to agree on concrete proposals in time for the next NATO Summit, due to take place in Washington, D.C. in July 2024, it noted.

The group will develop a report to support this process, which will be delivered to NATO Secretary General ahead of a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers next April.

The report should assist the Alliance in taking stock of evolving developments in NATOآ's broader southern neighbourhood and identifying concrete recommendations to shape NATOآ's future approach, including by outlining opportunities for further engagement and cooperation with partner nations, international organisations and other relevant actors, it said.

Experts who have been appointed to the group are Dr Katja Lindskov Jacobsen (Denmark); Elie Tenenbaum (France); Ambassador (ret.) Hermann Nicolai (Germany); Dr Thanos Dokos (Greece); Brigadier General Alessio Nardi (Italy); Dr Aleksandra Bukowska-McCabe; (Poland); Professor Ana Santos Pinto (Portugal); Mr Carlos Carnero Gonz?lez (Spain); Ambassador Refik Ali Onaner (Turkiye); and Ambassador Richard Norland (United States). (end)

nk











MENAFN06102023000071011013ID1107203100