Iranian Women's Rights Advocate Nargis Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Nargis Mohammadi, a prominent advocate for women's rights in Iran and a staunch defender of human rights, has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.

This prestigious award recognizes Nargis Mohammadi's unwavering dedication to combatting the oppression of women within Iran. Barrett Rhys Anderson, the head of the Nobel Committee, described it as a powerful acknowledgment of her relentless struggle for human rights and freedom.

Nargis Mohammadi's path to this esteemed recognition has not been without sacrifice. She has faced extreme adversity, having been arrested an astounding 13 times, convicted on 5 occasions, and subjected to a harsh sentence totaling 31 years in prison along with 154 lashes.

According to reports from foreign news agencies, Nargis Mohammadi currently resides in Tehran's Ayon prison, grappling with multiple legal cases and charges, including allegations of spreading propaganda against the Iranian government.

It's worth noting that Nargis Mohammadi also serves as the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organization founded by the esteemed 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Shireen Abbasi.

The Nobel Peace Prize carries immense prestige, along with a financial award of 1 million dollars, which will be officially presented on December 10th.

