Bulbul Vocal School Launches Vocal Classes

Bulbul Vocal School has launched free vocal classes in Baku.
Headed by Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, the project aims to
instill the traditions of the Azerbaijani vocal school to the young
talents, Azernews reports.
Ten students from 137 young talents were chosen for the first
free vocal classes.
After vocal classes, students were presented with books and CDs
dedicated to Bulbul, the founder of Azerbaijani professional vocal
art.
Furthermore a series of gala concerts and musical evenings will
be organized at Bulbul Memorial Museum in Baku.
The name of Bulbul Murtuza Mammadov is associated with the
formation of Azerbaijani classical vocal traditions.
The passion of music had never disappeared from his soul. In
childhood, the musician often performed folk songs in front of
listeners.
His imitation of the nightingale's song was so unique and smooth
that people nicknamed him Bulbul.
The legendary tenor graduated from the Baku Conservatory in 1927
and continued education at the state line for four years in Milan,
Italy.
During these years, he got acquainted with creativity of
outstanding Italian singers, who performed at one of the most
famous opera stages in the world, La Scala.
Bulbul was the vocal performer and the co-author of a number of
songs and romances. He took part in operas such as "Aleko",
"Tosca", and "Rigoletto".
He was also first to play the lead role of Koroghlu in Uzeyir
Hajibayli's opera of the same name in 1938. The opera was written
specifically for his voice.
