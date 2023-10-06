Bulbul Vocal School Launches Vocal Classes

Bulbul Vocal School has launched free vocal classes in Baku.

Headed by Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, the project aims to instill the traditions of the Azerbaijani vocal school to the young talents, Azernews reports.

Ten students from 137 young talents were chosen for the first free vocal classes.

After vocal classes, students were presented with books and CDs dedicated to Bulbul, the founder of Azerbaijani professional vocal art.

Furthermore a series of gala concerts and musical evenings will be organized at Bulbul Memorial Museum in Baku.

The name of Bulbul Murtuza Mammadov is associated with the formation of Azerbaijani classical vocal traditions.

The passion of music had never disappeared from his soul. In childhood, the musician often performed folk songs in front of listeners.

His imitation of the nightingale's song was so unique and smooth that people nicknamed him Bulbul.

The legendary tenor graduated from the Baku Conservatory in 1927 and continued education at the state line for four years in Milan, Italy.

During these years, he got acquainted with creativity of outstanding Italian singers, who performed at one of the most famous opera stages in the world, La Scala.

Bulbul was the vocal performer and the co-author of a number of songs and romances. He took part in operas such as "Aleko", "Tosca", and "Rigoletto".

He was also first to play the lead role of Koroghlu in Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera of the same name in 1938. The opera was written specifically for his voice.

