Another Group Of Families To Move To Fuzuli

10/6/2023 10:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 6, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs held a draw among the further group of families that will be relocated to the city of Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by the employees of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Garabagh economic region (except Shusha district), the Executive Power of the Fuzuli District, and the Public Council under the State Committee.

114 families (412 people) participated in the draw. According to the composition of the family, 45 of them were provided with two-room, 54 with three-room, and 15 with four-room apartments.

The families who participated in the draw will be sent to Fuzuli in the near future.

