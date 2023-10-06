Another Group Of Families To Move To Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 6, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs held a
draw among the further group of families that will be relocated to
the city of Fuzuli, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by the employees of the Special
Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated
territories of the Garabagh economic region (except Shusha
district), the Executive Power of the Fuzuli District, and the
Public Council under the State Committee.
114 families (412 people) participated in the draw. According to
the composition of the family, 45 of them were provided with
two-room, 54 with three-room, and 15 with four-room apartments.
The families who participated in the draw will be sent to Fuzuli
in the near future.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107203090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.