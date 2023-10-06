Austrian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Attack On Cafe In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Austrian Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lubinsky in connection with a missile attack on a cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, which killed 52 people.



The Austrian foreign ministry reported this on its page on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“Russia's Ambassador in Vienna was just summoned because of yesterday's heinous rocket attack on a village in Kharkiv Oblast, claiming dozens of innocent lives. Attacks on civilians are a war crime. Those responsible must be held accountable”, said the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Austrian Foreign Office, the agency also emphasized that with this brutal attack on civilian objects, the Russian Federation has once again violated international humanitarian law. It was stated that Austria, together with its partners, will work to punish those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 5, Russian terrorist forces launched a missile attack on a shop-cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, when a memorial service for a soldier was taking place there. The Iskander-M missile strike killed 52 people, and four are missing.

In addition, on October 6, at about 6:45 a.m., Russian troops launched rocket attacks on residential buildings in the Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv. The body of a ten-year-old child was recovered from the rubble. About 20 people with glass cuts and bruises sought medical assistance. 13 people were taken to medical institutions, including the parents of the deceased boy and his 11-month-old brother.