Almost 38,000 Ha Of Land Already Sold At Prozorrole Auctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At electronic auctions through the Prozorro system, almost 38,000 hectares of land have already been sold or leased in Ukraine.

CEO of Prozorro Serhii But said this at a press conference at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform.

"Almost 38,000 hectares were sold or leased at online auctions. The vast majority are assets of local authorities, cities, and towns," But said.

He noted that the organizers conduct the largest number of land auctions for agricultural land. At lease auctions, the share of agricultural land is 70%, and at sale auctions - 60%.

In general, auctions for the sale of 2.7 thousand hectares of land for the total amount of UAH 1.3 billion have already been held through the Prozorro system. Also, 35.1 thousand hectares of land were leased through auctions.

In turn, acting Head of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre, Dmytro Makarenko, said that in 2023, as of the beginning of October, almost 80,000 hectares of agricultural land had already been sold.

"In 2021, over 100,000 hectares were put into circulation in the first half of the year. In the war year of 2022, of course, the market went down and 69,000 hectares were put into circulation. In 2023, as of October, we can already see that almost 80,000 hectares have already been sold and the indicators are approaching pre-war levels," he said.

Makarenko noted that this year the average price of a hectare of agricultural land ranges from UAH 33,000 to UAH 37,000 depending on the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the land market in Ukraine officially opened on July 1, 2021. Until 2024, only natural persons - citizens of Ukraine can buy agricultural land, limited to 100 hectares per individual.



The Law on the Land Market prohibits foreigners from buying land. From January 1, 2024, the second stage of the implementation of the land market will start, when legal entities registered in Ukraine will be able to buy land. It will be possible to purchase no more than 10,000 hectares of agricultural land.