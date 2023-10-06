Russia, Uzbekistan Eye Establishing Joint Development Fund To Facilitate Investments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASНKENT, Uzbekistan, October 6. Uzbekistan and
Russia plan to create a joint development fund aimed at
facilitating investments in a range of strategic projects, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on
October 6 within the framework of Mirziyoyev's working visit to
Russia.
"The fund is necessary today, because Uzbekistan has serious
intentions in cooperation with Russia. At this difficult time, we
need to cooperate. There are a lot of areas where we have achieved
good results," Uzbekistan's president said.
Mirziyoyev stressed that bilateral relations between Uzbekistan
and Russia have reached the level of comprehensive strategic
partnership and alliance via the political will of heads of both
states.
"Of course, a lot has been done, but there are still a lot of
reserves, resources waiting to be tackled. We also welcome the
processes that are taking place in our Eurasian Economic Union,
where Uzbekistan participates as an observer. There are many joint
projects, including industrial cooperation," he added.
On October 5, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev set off
on a working visit to Russia, which is scheduled to last until
October 7, 2023.
The president of Uzbekistan has already visited Kazan and got
acquainted with its industrial potential. In accordance with the
program of the visit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev will also hold a meeting
with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107203083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.