Azerbaijan Sets Up Banking-Insurance Model Task Force

the expansion of the banking-insurance model (bancassurance) will
be established in Azerbaijan in the near future, president of the
Azerbaijan Banks Association Zakir Nuriyev told reporters, Trend reports.
"A committee on this model has already been established today.
The first meeting of the committee will be held early next year,
and tariffs will be discussed soon," he said.
