Azerbaijan Sets Up Banking-Insurance Model Task Force


10/6/2023 10:08:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. A working group on the expansion of the banking-insurance model (bancassurance) will be established in Azerbaijan in the near future, president of the Azerbaijan Banks Association Zakir Nuriyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"A committee on this model has already been established today. The first meeting of the committee will be held early next year, and tariffs will be discussed soon," he said.

Will be updated

