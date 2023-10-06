Azerbaijan Insurers Association And Banks Association Co-Work On New Platform

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Association of Banks of Azerbaijan (ABA) and the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan (ASA) have formed a large-scale platform of intensive cooperation in order to strengthen the protection of the population and business against risks of various natures in Azerbaijan, ASA executive director Elmar Mirsalayev said at the signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement, Trend reports.

"The new cooperation platform envisages the expansion of insurance coverage against existing risks related to the life, health, and property of the bank's customers and the joint development and provision of insurance products that benefit customers for this purpose. ABA and ASA have established a joint project board and formed various expert working groups to implement the cooperation," he said.

Will be updated