Azerbaijan Insurers Association And Banks Association Co-Work On New Platform

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Association of
Banks of Azerbaijan (ABA) and the Association of Insurers of
Azerbaijan (ASA) have formed a large-scale platform of intensive
cooperation in order to strengthen the protection of the population
and business against risks of various natures in Azerbaijan, ASA
executive director Elmar Mirsalayev said at the signing ceremony of
the cooperation agreement, Trend reports.
"The new cooperation platform envisages the expansion of
insurance coverage against existing risks related to the life,
health, and property of the bank's customers and the joint
development and provision of insurance products that benefit
customers for this purpose. ABA and ASA have established a joint
project board and formed various expert working groups to implement
the cooperation," he said.
Will be updated
