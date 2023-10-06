Hungary Rejects Aid Namely Arms For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Friday his rejection to new European aid plans for Ukraine and the immigration file.

Orban opposed proposals of allocating 70 billion euros to back Ukraine by 2027. Hungarian news agency broadcast Orban's remarks as he was speaking on sidelines of an unofficial European summit in Granada, Spain.

He said that Hungary seeks ceasefire and peace in Ukraine, and that shipments of arms will "prolong murder."

Meanwhile, Orban again declared his opposition to the plans calling for commitments to show solidarity with countries particularly affected by migration.

He said that there is no longer any opportunity for settlements and agreements.

He indicated that the key resolutions of EU's proposed new asylum and migration policy have been taken with majority although they are against the will of both Hungary and Poland. (end)

